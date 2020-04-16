Entertainment Hollywood 16 Apr 2020 Rihanna, Jack Dorsey ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

Rihanna, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z donating $6.2 million to COVID-19 relief fund

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2020, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 4:31 pm IST
Previously, Rihanna and Dorsey had donated USD 4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles
Rihanna (Twitter)
 Rihanna (Twitter)

 Popstar Rihanna, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay-Z have announced that they will be donating USD 6.2 million towards coronavirus relief efforts, both in the US and abroad.

The grant from Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, Dorsey and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) will be distributed among 11 organisations.

 

The funds will also be used to provide shelter, food and healthcare services to homeless youth in New Orleans, to building virus testing capacity across the Caribbean and to the set-up of ICUs, hospital beds and isolation units in sub-Saharan Africa, among others.

In a statement, the Clara Lionel Foundation released the list of organisations that will be receiving the grants. These include Doctors Without Borders, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, the Mayor's Fund To Advance New York City and Covenant House New Orleans.

A grant will go to the Hispanic Federation for "triage shelters, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for a network of over 20 clinics across Puerto Rico".

Previously, Rihanna and Dorsey had donated USD 4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order

...
Tags: rihanna, jack dorsey, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From Entertainment

(Instagram)

Amazon Prime wants new show featuring Kareena Kapoor and her gang

First look of Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee from 'Mrs.Serial Killer' (Instagram)

Jacqueline, Manoj share first looks from Netflix series 'Mrs. Serial Killer'

Rangoli Chandel (Instagram)

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter suspended over controversial tweet on Moradabad incident

Actor Salman Khan

Salman Khan fumes at lockdown violators



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

British comedian, actor Tim Brooke Taylor dies of COVID-19

Tim Brooke Taylor

Covid 19: Harry Potter studio tour buses provide free transport to NHS workers

Harry Potter studio tour bus (Twitter)

Rita Wilson opens up about extreme Chloroquine side effects, coronavirus symptoms

Rita Wilson (Twitter)

Joaquin Phoenix calls for NY to release some prisoners amid COVID-19 spread

Joaquin Phoenix (Twitter)

Madonna pledges support to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for coronavirus vaccine

Singer Madonna (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham