 LIVE !  :  This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: El Salvador declares emergency
 
Entertainment Hollywood 15 Mar 2020 'The Batman ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

'The Batman' shuts down production amid coronavirus concerns

ANI
Published Mar 15, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it was developed as the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe
Representational image (Twitter)
 Representational image (Twitter)

Washington: Amid growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, Warner Bros. has announced that production for 'The Batman' will shut down for two weeks.

"Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of 'The Batman' will hault filming for two weeks beginning today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely," the studio said in a statement on Saturday.

 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suspension comes as the film crew was planning location change to Liverpool.

It is currently unknown if the hiatus will affect the film's scheduled June 2021 release.

The upcoming film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson.

...
Tags: the batman, warner bros, robert pattinson


Latest From Entertainment

Actor Vijay with Music composer Anirudh Ravichander (Twitter)

Vijay's speech will be highlight at 'Master' audio launch

Manushi Chhillar (Twitter)

Manushi Chhillar on her debut film 'Prithviraj'

Actor Shahid Kapoor (Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare

Actress Alia Bhatt (Twitter)

Soni Razdan's heartfelt message for Birthday girl Alia Bhatt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Thanks to coronavirus, 'Frozen 2' to release three months early on Disney Plus

Representational image (Twitter)

Bob Dylan's Japan concert cancelled over virus fears

Representative Image (AFP)

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson taking diagnoses ‘one day at a time’

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday. (IMAGE- AFP)

Billie Eilish celebrates Grammy win with custom made '5X' necklace

American singer Billie Eilish celebrated her history-making night at the Grammys with new shiny custom-pendant, which is an ode to her big win of sweeping away the show's top awards. (Photo: File)

Hollywood reacts to Weinstein sentencing

Harvey Weinstein (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham