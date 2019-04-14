LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Hollywood 14 Apr 2019 Disney reveals launc ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

Disney reveals launch date of its streaming service, read details

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 11:19 am IST
The company had started developing potential shows and many of them hails from Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel.
A still from Marvel film. (Photo: Disney Marvel)
 A still from Marvel film. (Photo: Disney Marvel)

Disney has announced that its highly anticipated streaming service, which is set to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon, would launch in the US on November 12.

The company said the viewers would be able to watch its content on Disney+ after paying a subscription fee of USD 6.99 per month.

 

Disney CEO Bob Iger and other executives, including Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, unveiled new details about the streaming service during an investor presentation on Thursday.

The service will offer Disney's films and TV shows, including Marvel Studios' superhero films and "Star Wars" franchise, along with the products it acquired from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

Disney's animated films including the classics such as "Snow White", "Cinderella", "Aladdin", "Beauty and the Beast", "Moana", and "The Little Mermaid" will all be available to stream when Disney+ launches. The entire library of Pixar will also be available within the year, the company said in a statement.

The company had started developing potential shows for the service long back and many of them hails from Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel.

From the Star Wars universe, a spin-off series "The Mandalorian" is already in works. Being directed by "Iron Man" and "The Jungle Book" helmer Jon Favreau, the eight episode series will feature actor Pedro Pascal in the titular role.

Disney+ would also launching be a prequel series to 2016 film "Rogue One. Mexican actor Diego Luna will reprise his character of Cassian Andor in the show.

Feige, the man behind Disney's revenue minting Marvel Studios, said that the company is currently working on two standalone series -- "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" and "WandaVision" -- apart from the previously announced Loki series, featuring Tom Hiddleston.

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" will feature actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their fan-favourite roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while "WandaVision" will focus of the love story of two other superheroes -- Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision.

Marvel Studios is also working on animated series "What If", based on a past Marvel Comics series that featured out-of-continuity stories with unusual team-ups or alternate versions of previous tales.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Feige said these Marvel series will focus on "major plotlines" and have "ramifications" for the rest of the MCU, especially after the events of the much awaited tentpole "Avengers: Endgame".

"A post-Endgame MCU will be extremely different and extremely focused on Disney+ tying into our future movies," he said.

Disney, which recently completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, also announced that the entire 660-episode-plus library of Fox's "The Simpsons" will be coming to Disney+ when it is launched.

...
Tags: disney


Latest From Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra.

Sanya Malhotra is bombarded with requests to judge dance events, here's why

A still from the film.

Rocky - The Revenge movie review: A Canine's Revenge

A Watchman movie poster.

Watchman movie review: An average thriller

A still from Chitralahari

Chitralahari movie review: ‘Chitralahari’ is about a failure person’s success story!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Kris Jenner talks about her daughters’ earnings

Kris Jenner

Emma Stone was a textbook model

Emma Stone

Willow Smith performs ariel stunt at Coachella Festival

Willow Smith

British comedian Ian Cognito dies on stage during his act

Ian Cognito. (Photo: Instagram)

Nipsey Hussle’s mother gets emotional

Nipsey Hussle
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham