LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Hollywood 13 Apr 2019 British comedian Ian ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

British comedian Ian Cognito dies on stage during his act

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 5:39 pm IST
Several comedians took to the social media to pay tribute to the comedian, who has also won the award for Stand-up Comedy in 1999.
Ian Cognito. (Photo: Instagram)
 Ian Cognito. (Photo: Instagram)

Washington D.C: British comedian, Paul Barbieri, who is popularly known by his stage name Ian Cognito, died on stage while performing a stand-up set in Bicester, England on Thursday evening.

According to CNN, the comedian who was in his early 60’s, fell ill during a performance at the Atic Bar in a small English town north of Oxford. When paramedics arrived at the venue shortly after 10 PM, he was already pronounced dead.

 

Ryan Mold, the venue owner who was present during Cognito’s performance, told CNN that midway through his set “he sat down, put his head and arms back; his shoulders were twitching.” Mold added that the “audience thought it was part of his set” because he had spoken about having a heart attack or a stroke only moments before and his behaviour didn’t come off as unusual to those used to his flamboyant character.

Initially, it took a few minutes before fellow comedians began to realise that something was wrong and ran on the stage to help the comedian. After calling for an ambulance, a paramedic in the venue performed (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) CPR while the rest of the audience was vacated from the venue.

Several comedians took to the social media to pay tribute to the comedian, who has also won the award for Stand-up Comedy in 1999. Stand up comedian Jimmy Carr took to Twitter and condemned the loss of Cognito and wrote: "Veteran stand-up comedian Ian Cognito has died on-stage, literally," "The audience thought it was part of the act. Died with his boots on. That's a commitment to comedy,” he adds.

...
Tags: ian cognito, british, british comedian, british comedian ian cognito, ian cognito death, ian cognito death news
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Gangs Of Madras still.

Gangs Of Madras movie review: A gritty heroine centric gangster saga

Photograph poster.

Nawazuddin, Sanya's 'Photograph' to be screened at NY Indian Festival

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. (Photo: Instagram)

It's official! Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling to collaborate for wedding comedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Nipsey Hussle’s mother gets emotional

Nipsey Hussle

Why Ashley Judd chose abortion

Ashley Judd

Soulja Boy is behind bars again

Soulja Boy

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp tortured her a lot

Amber Heard

Comic book series comes alive

This science fiction series is addictive and makes for a fun watch
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham