Oscars 2023: India&# ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

Oscars 2023: India's 'Elephant Whisperers' wins Best Documentary Short Film

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2023, 8:19 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 9:14 am IST
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "The Elephant Whisperers" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12 (AFP)
  Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "The Elephant Whisperers" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12 (AFP)

Los Angeles: It is a historic day for India!

Indian documentary film 'Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.

The documentary won against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject.

Meanwhile, RRR's Naatu Naatu is still in the run for the Oscars in the 'Original Song' category.

...
Tags: oscars 2023, elephant whisperers, best documentary award


