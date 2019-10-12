Entertainment Hollywood 12 Oct 2019 Robert De Niro bashe ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

Robert De Niro bashes US President Trump, calls him a 'dirty player'

ANI
Published Oct 12, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 10:33 am IST
De Niro got deeper into politics criticising the Republicans who according to the actor, 'are just so afraid to do anything, to stand up'.
Robert De Niro and Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
 Robert De Niro and Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Washington DC: After pop icon Rihanna, legendary actor Robert De Niro took a jab at US President Donald Trump addressing him as a "dirty player" attempting to harm institutions in order to "save himself".

Ahead of the international premiere of his upcoming film 'The Irishman' at the BFI London Film Festival, De Niro took the stage and said, "Today, everything's been turned upside-down because of Trump because he's such a dirty player,"reported Variety.

 

He added how strange it seems to him that the President is even "getting away with it".

"He won't get away with it forever, but he is getting away with saying these things about every institution," he added.

Pressing on the need to protect the institutions plus "the Fourth Estate, the press", the Oscar winner added, "he's trying to destroy them and for only one reason: to save himself. And we all know this."

De Niro got deeper into politics criticising the Republicans who according to the actor, "are just so afraid to do anything, to stand up".

While on his UK trip, the 76-year-old also gave an interview to the Guardian newspaper, where he said that the U.S. has "a gangster president" adding, "I can't wait to see him in jail."

His upcoming release 'The Irishman' is set to open on streaming service Netflix on November 27 and will be released in select U.K. cinemas on November 8.

...
Tags: robert de niro, donald trump, us president


Latest From Entertainment

The film, written by Bose, along with Juhi Chaturvedi and Nilesh Maniyar, tells a powerful, highly emotional real-life story quite badly.

The Sky Is Pink movie review: The cloying trappings of tragedy and guilt

Balakrishna at the Sye Raa function

Nandamuri Balakrishna misleads fans?

Actor Darshan

Vakkantham Vamsi eyes a Kannada film?

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will mentor Jr NTR and Ram Charan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Meeting Diego Maradona was a not an easy task: Asif Kapadia

Diego Maradona.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wishes to go back in time as Terminator to create green future

Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Do you know? Diego Maradona is huge fan of Asif Kapadia's Senna

Diego Maradona.

Justin and Hailey’s post wedding pics will make you feel loved

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. (Image Source: Instagram/ justinbieber)

Maradona is unconventional, says Asif Kapadia

Diego Maradona.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham