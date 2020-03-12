Entertainment Hollywood 12 Mar 2020 Tom Hanks says he an ...
Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus

Published Mar 12, 2020, 9:55 am IST
Hanks tweeted: To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive
File photo of US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson at the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. Tom Hanks announced he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. (AFP)
 File photo of US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson at the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. Tom Hanks announced he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. (AFP)

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor couple, currently in Australia to shoot for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, decided to get tested after they felt "a bit tired".

 

"Hey folks Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks said in a tweet.

The Academy-award-winning actor said the medical team had already taken over.

"The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said.

"Not much more to it than one-day at a time approach, no? We will keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!" Hanks tweeted.

