search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Hollywood

Saudi Arabia to participate in Cannes Film Festival

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 9:10 am IST
A total of nine short films by young local filmmakers will be screened during the festival on May 14 and 15.
Cannes Film Festival. (File photo)
 Cannes Film Festival. (File photo)

Mumbai: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will be participating in the Cannes Film Festival.

A total of nine short films by young local filmmakers will be screened at the Short Film Corner during the festival on May 14 and 15, reported Variety.

 

Saudi Film Council, which was recently launched by the country's General Culture Authority (GCA) after the lifting of 35-year-old ban on the films, will also set up a pavilion in order to enable the guests to participate in roundtable discussions with Saudi industry representatives and to understand the Kingdom's industry ambitions through its various initiatives and programmes.

"The kingdom looks forward to its debut presence at the festival, celebrating and supporting the diversity of talent and opportunities within the Saudi film industry," , Saudi culture minister and chairman of GCA's board Awwad Alawwad said in the statement.

"Saudi Arabia is embarking on the development of a sustainable and dynamic industry that supports and encourages all stages of a film cycle and offers an incredible range of locations for the world's filmmakers to discover," he added.

Tags: cannes film festival
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zuckerberg resists effort by US senators to commit him to regulation

“I’ll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen,” Zuckerberg told a joint hearing. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cauvery row: Shoes hurled during CSK vs KKR IPL match in Chennai, 3 detained

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist party in the state, which among other protesters, is demanding a boycott of the IPL matches in Chennai until the Cauvery water issues is solved. (Photo: AP)
 

Google considering acquiring Nokia's airplane broadband business: Reports

Nokia’s LTE A2G cellular-based system creates a direct link between an aircraft and the ground instead of bouncing the signal off of a satellite, enabling in-cabin high-speed internet services using Wi-Fi. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
 

3D-printed public housing unveiled in France

The robot uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century. (Photo: YHANOVA BatiPrint3D)
 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Theresa May not invited to Harry, Meghan royal wedding

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was notably smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 surrounded by a number of heads of government. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Bond 25: Daniel Craig confirms he will come back as James Bond

Daniel Craig. [Credit: AP (File)]

Post break-up with Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik is back on Instagram!

Zayn Malik.

Leighton Meester goes platinum blonde

Leighton Meester

Heidi Klum kisses new boyfriend!

Heidi Klum

Anne Hathaway shuts fat shamers with powerful message

Anne Hathaway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham