Entertainment Hollywood 10 Feb 2020 Why Parasite won Bes ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

Why Parasite won Best Picture Award at Oscars 2020

AP
Published Feb 10, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 1:40 pm IST
This dark, socially conscious film about the intertwining of two families is an intricately plotted, adult thriller
This image released by Neon shows So-dam Park, left, and Woo-sik Choi in a scene from "Parasite." (Neon via AP)
 This image released by Neon shows So-dam Park, left, and Woo-sik Choi in a scene from "Parasite." (Neon via AP)

Bong Joon-ho’s film “Parasite” starts in a dingy, half-basement apartment with a family of four barely able to scratch out a life. There must be no place to go but up, right? Yes and no. There’s nothing predictable when the South Korean director is on his game.

This dark, socially conscious film about the intertwining of two families is an intricately plotted, adult thriller. We can go up, for sure, but Bong can also take us deeper down. There’s always an extra floor somewhere in this masterpiece.

 

It tells the story of the impoverished four-person Kim family who, one by one, and with careful and devious planning, all get employed by the four-person affluent Park family — as a tutor, an art teacher, a driver and a housekeeper. They are imposters stunned by the way wealth can make things easier: “Money is an iron. It smooths out all the creases,” says the Park patriarch with wonder.

Bong, who directed and wrote the story for “Parasite,” has picked his title carefully, of course. Naturally, he’s alluding to the sycophantic relationship by a clan of scammers to the clueless rich who have unwittingly opened the doors of their home on a hill. But it’s not that simple. The rich family seem incapable of doing anything — from dishes to sex — without help. Who’s scamming who?

Bong’s previous films play with film genres and never hide their social commentary — think of the environmentalist pig-caper “Okja” and the dystopian sci-fi global warming scream “Snowpiercer.” But this time, Bong’s canvas is a thousand times smaller and his focus light-years more intense. There are no CGI train chases on mountains or car chases through cities. (There is also, thankfully, 100% less Tilda Swinton, a frequent, over-the-top Bong collaborator.

The two Korean families first make contact when a friend of the Kim’s son asks him to take over English lessons for the Park daughter. Soon the son (a dreamy Choi Woo-sik) convinces them to hire his sister (the excellent Park So-dam) as an art teacher, but doesn’t reveal it’s his sis. She forges her diploma and spews arty nonsense she learned on the internet, impressing the polite but firm Park matriarch (a superb Jo Yeo-jeong.)

The Park’s regular chauffer is soon let go and replaced by the Kim patriarch (a steely Lee Sun-kyun). Ditto the housemaid, who is dumped in favor of the Kims’ mother (a feisty Jang Hye-jin.) All eight people seem happy with the new arrangement until Bong reveals a twist: There are more parasites than you imagined. The clean, impeccably furnished Park home will have some blood splashing about.

Bong’s trademark slapstick is still here but the rough edges of his often too-loud lessons are shaved down nicely and his actors step forward. “Keep it focused,” the Kim’s son counsels his father at one point. Bong has followed that advice.

There are typically dazzling Bong touches throughout. Just look for all the insect references — stink bugs at the beginning to flies at the end, and a preoccupation with odor across the frames. And there’s a scene in which the rich matriarch skillfully winds noodles in a bowl while, in another room, duct tape is being wrapped around a victim and classical music plays.

Bong could have been more strident in his social critique but hasn’t. There are no villains in “Parasite” — and also no heroes. Both families are forever broken after chafing against each other, a bleak message about the classes ever really co-existing (Take that, “Downton Abbey”).

“Parasite” is a worthy winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the first South Korean movie to win the prestigious top prize. The director has called it an “unstoppably fierce tragicomedy.” We just call it brilliant.

...
Tags: bong joon ho, parasite, parasite movie


Related Stories

Parasite creates history at Oscar, wins best picture at 92nd Academy Awards

Related Galleries

Who wore it best? Here's the best of the blings at the Oscars

Latest From Entertainment

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP photo

92nd Academy Awards: From Gucci to Louis Vuitton, Oscar celebrities flaunted them all

Bong Joon Ho after being presented with the award for best picture for

Parasite creates history at Oscar, wins best picture at 92nd Academy Awards

As South Korean drama 'Parasite' made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the team of the movie and said the craft of artists has the power to transcend borders. (Photo: File)

'Our craft has power to transcend borders': Priyanka hails 'Parasite' win at Oscars

Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour. (Photo: File)

Here's the complete list of 2020 Oscar winners



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

92nd Academy Awards: From Gucci to Louis Vuitton, Oscar celebrities flaunted them all

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP photo

Parasite creates history at Oscar, wins best picture at 92nd Academy Awards

Bong Joon Ho after being presented with the award for best picture for

'Our craft has power to transcend borders': Priyanka hails 'Parasite' win at Oscars

As South Korean drama 'Parasite' made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the team of the movie and said the craft of artists has the power to transcend borders. (Photo: File)

Here's the complete list of 2020 Oscar winners

Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour. (Photo: File)

Parasite, 1917 tipped to vie for Oscar top prize

Scenic artist Dena D'Angelo spray paints an Oscar statue gold for the 92nd annual Oscars show set for February 10, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham