Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt marries girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 10:46 am IST
The couple also had a bridal shower at Schwarzenegger's mother Maria Shriver's home in April which also kept an intimate affair.
 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. (Photo: Instagram)

Washington DC: After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

According to People, the couple tied the knot in a more of an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on Saturday. "You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement," a source told People. "The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," the source added.

 

"The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy." Some of the attendees at the wedding were Pratt's six-year-old son Jack, Schwarzenegger's siblings- Patrick, Christina, and Christopher, a close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

The couple also had a bridal shower at Schwarzenegger's mother Maria Shriver's home in April which also kept an intimate affair. "Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family," a source told People.

The duo announced their engagement in January through an Instagram post with the Pratt captioning the post, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

...
