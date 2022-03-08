Entertainment Hollywood 08 Mar 2022 Alia Bhatt to make H ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer film 'Heart Of Stone'

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2022, 11:08 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2022, 11:08 am IST
Netflix India announced Bhatt's casting on its official Twitter handle
Details about Alia's character are currently under wraps. (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
 Details about Alia's character are currently under wraps. (Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be making foray into Hollywood with Netfilx spy thriller film "Heart Of Stone".

In her debut project in the West, Bhatt, who is receiving critical acclaim for her latest Hindi release "Gangubai Kathiawadi", will be starring alongside "Wonder Woman" actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

 

Netflix India announced Bhatt's casting on its official Twitter handle.

"Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an International spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan, the post read.

Tom Harper will be directing "Heat of Stone" from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable  and dangerous  asset.

 

The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers

Details about Bhatt's character are currently under wraps.

...
Tags: aalia bhatt, alia bhatt movies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Dimple Hayathi has got the opportunity to be paired opposite Gopichand in director Sriwass’ next. (By Arrangement)

Dimple in Gopichand’s film

The team recce for six months in various countries including Italy, Georgia, Budapest, Netherlands, etc., and have zeroed in various locations. (By Arrangement)

To pull off such a huge project, one needs a great team

The premier date of the film is yet to be revealed. (Photo: Twitter/@dulQuer)

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' skips theatrical release, to premiere on SonyLIV

When asked Nag why he chose to approach Anand Mahindra, he replied that he’s personally a big fan of his work. (Twitter)

Nag Ashwin asked for help, Anand Mahindra obliged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Actor Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. (AFP Photo)

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry unveils cover page, title of his memoir

The book is titled

Indian documentary 'Writing With Fire' gets shortlisted for Oscar awards

Poster of 'Writing With Fire' (Image credit: Instagram)

Alec Baldwin sued over fatal shooting on 'Rust' set

Alec Baldwin

Bong Joon-ho to direct his next film for Warner Bros, Robert Pattinson is in talks

Robert Pattinson. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->