Entertainment, Hollywood

Golden Globe 2019: Winners led by ‘Green Book,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 7, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2019, 11:24 am IST
This year’s event is being hosted by actors Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who take over from 2018 host, comedian Seth Meyers.
 Golden Globes 2019: Bohemian Rhapsody wins big. (Photo: Facebook)

Mumbai: The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards are being held in honour the best in the world of films and television had to offer in the year 2018.

The Globes this year will aim to make up for the ratings drop the 2018 ceremony witnessed, despite arriving months after the watershed #MeToo movement.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Director In Any Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy: Green Book

Best Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress, Musical/Comedy: Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Best Actor, Musical/Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Best Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Roma, Mexico

Best Screenplay In Any Motion Picture: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born

Best Television Series, Drama: The Americans

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress In Television Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Actor In Television Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Actress In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Supporting Actress In Limited Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Supporting Actor In Limited Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Jeff Bridges honoured with Cecil B. deMille Award

Carol Burnett Award: Carol Burnett, best known for her groundbreaking TV show The Carol Burnett Show, was honoured with the inaugural Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television.

...
