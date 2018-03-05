Oscars 2018 LIVE: Shape of Water wins Best Picture at 90th Academy Awards

Mumbai: The Oscars hopes to live down their most infamous blunder at the 90th Academy Awards, which is broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. But more than redemption is on the line Sunday for last year’s embarrassing best-picture flub — the fiasco known as Envelopegate.

Guillermo del Toro’s monster fable “The Shape of Water” comes in with leading 13 nominations, but many peg Martin McDonagh’s darkly comic revenge drama “Three Billboards” as the front-runner despite the film’s divisiveness among critics. And still, many aren’t counting out Jordan Peele’s horror sensation “Get Out” or Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic “Dunkirk,” which is expected to dominate the technical categories.

Jimmy Kimmel has opened the 90th annual Academy Award by telling winners to pause a beat before coming up to the stage.

Kimmel’s joke was a reference to last year’s best picture fiasco. He also poked fun at accounting firm PwC, which caused the error last year. Kimmel says he turned down a skit on the accountants last year and the mistaken reading of “La La Land” was a result of the accountants trying to do comedy.

The late-night host also referenced the sexual harassment scandal that has roiled Hollywood, mentioning disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein by name and saying he deserved to be expelled from the academy most of all. He also joked the Oscar statuette is the ideal embodiment of the moment — because it lacked a penis.

Kimmel joked about the statue, “He is literally a statute of limitations.’”

He also gave a shout-out to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, saying the audience could expect to hear more about them later in the show.

The show opened with a black-and-white newsreel-style montage showing footage from Sunday, poking fun at some of the nominees including Gary Oldman, last year’s best actress winner Emma Stone and others.

Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

First up - Sam Rockwell wins wins Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Darkest Hour wins Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

Phantom Thread wins Best Costume Design.

Icarus wins Best Documentary Feature.

Dunkirk wins Best Sound Editing.

Dunkirk wins Best Sound Mixing.

Shape Of Water wins Best Production Design.

A Fantastic Woman wins Best Foreign-Language Film.

Allison Janney wins Best Supporting Actress for I Tonya.

Kobe Bryant wins Best Documentary Short.

Dear Basketball wins Animated Short.

Coco wins Best Animated Feature.

Blade Runner 2049 wins Best Visual Effects.

Dunkirk wins Best Film Editing.

'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405' wins Best Documentary Short.

Silent Child wins Best Live-Action Short.

Call Me by Your Name wins Best Adapted Screenplay.

Get Out wins Best Original Screenplay.

Blade Runner 2049 wins Best Cinematography.

Shape of Water wins Best Original Score.

'Remember Me' wins Best Original Song.

Guillermo del Toro wins Best director for Shape of Water.

Gary Oldman wins Best Actor for Darkest Hour.

Frances McDormand wins Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Shape of Water wins Best Picture.