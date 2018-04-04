search on deccanchronicle.com
Anupam Kher nominated for BAFTA in Best Supporting Actor category

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
The actor has been nominated for his performance as a schizophreniac father Jagjit in ‘The Boy With The Topknot’.
 Anupam Kher in a still from ‘The Boy With The Topknot’.

Mumbai: Anupam Kher, chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has been nominated for British Academy Television Award (BAFTA) in the best supporting actor category.

The actor has been nominated for his performance as a schizophreniac father Jagjit in ‘The Boy With The Topknot’.

 

The TV is based on British journalist Sathnam Sanghera's best-selling memoir of the same name.

Kher has been nominated alongside Adrian Dunbar (for ‘Line of Duty’), Brían F O’Byrne (for ‘Little Boy Blue’) and Jimmi Simpson (for ‘Black Mirror’).

‘The Boy With The Topknot’ also saw Deepti Naval play the role of mother and Sacha Dhawan had essayed the role of Sathnam.

