Entertainment, Hollywood

Time's Up: Hollywood's A-list women launch campaign against sexual harassment

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 11:38 am IST
300 Hollywood celebs have joined forces to launch Time's Up including Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon.
Time's Up is requesting women to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to speak out against inequality.
Mumbai: To battle sexual harassment in workplaces and to fight for gender equality, 300 Hollywood celebs and other Entertainment industry players have joined forces to launch Time's Up.

The movement was announced on Monday in an open letter published in The New York Times.

 

The initiative has already raised $13 million towards a legal defense fund to "help survivors of sexual assault and harassment across all industries challenge those responsible for the harm against them and give voice to their experiences," according to the letter.

Among the donors to the fund, according to a statement from Time's Up, are actresses Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, as well as producers Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams, talent agencies Creative Artists and William Morris Endeavor, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg's foundation.

The New York Times reported that Time's Up is requesting women to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to speak out against inequality.

The movement comes after several men in Hollywood face allegations of sexual misconduct, including Harvey Weinstein, Dustin Hoffman, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.

Tags: meryl streep, kerry washington, jennifer aniston, anti-sexual harassment
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




