Entertainment Hollywood 01 Sep 2021 Jaipur IT company gr ...
Entertainment, Hollywood

Jaipur IT company grants employees leave to watch popular web series 'Money Heist'

ANI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
The company issued a notification declaring the holiday
Abhishek Jain, CEO of Verve Logic. (Photo: ANI)
 Abhishek Jain, CEO of Verve Logic. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: The level of craze is so high for Money Heist Season 5, to be released on September 3, that a Jaipur-based IT company has declared a holiday for its employees on Friday to watch the new season of the web series.

Abhishek Jain, CEO of the company, Verve Logic, told ANI, "All the employees are toiling away for the past two years. We decided to give some free time and thought of showing them a web series in office."

 

"But then we thought of giving a day leave to them to watch the web series which will be released on Netflix on 3rd September. We will give a subscription to the platform to those who don't have it. Everyone is excited and happy," said Jain.

According to the company, giving a day off during a tight schedule will help the employees to spend some quality time with their family members and will help reduce stress.

The company issued a notification declaring the holiday, stating that 'Sometimes moments of chill be the best pills for energy at your work'.

 

The CEO signing off with Bella Ciao Bella Ciao, added: "We know after all the stress & hustle, 'Ek break toh banta hai'.

...
Tags: money heist, netflix, money heist netflix, money heist season 5
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Entertainment

Sidhwani and Akhtar said their partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Netflix, Excel Ent enter 'multi-year series partnership', announce two new projects

Tollywood filmmaker Puri Jagannadh presented himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday. (Twitter)

ED puts Puri through the mill in drug scam

Mahesh Narayanan (Twitter)

'Malik' director Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with 'Phantom Hospital'

Deepika will not only star in the movie but also produce it through her banner Ka Productions. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

'Batman' filming halted after Robert Pattinson reportedly gets COVID-19

Filming for the latest Batman-centered film, starring Robert Pattinson, has been halted in Britain after the actor reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after shooting had resumed. (AFP)

‘Sadfishing’: The toxic social media trend

(Representative Image)

I want to be remembered for my heart, says Selena

Selena Gomez

TIFF Diary: Could Nomadland just be the film of the Year of Covid?

Frances McDormand in Nomadland.

TIFF diary: The audacity of Regina King and an imagined evening

Regina King, director of One Night in Miami. (AP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->