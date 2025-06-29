History Roars Back: Jurassic World: Rebirth Gets First-Ever Hindi Premiere in Jaipur

Universal Pictures (distributed in India by Warner Bros. Discovery) , proudly announces the first-ever Hindi premiere with Jurassic World: Rebirth — to be held at Raj Mandir Cinema, Jaipur, on July 3rd.



This premiere marks a milestone moment in Indian film history. In 1994, Jurassic Park was the first Hollywood film dubbed in Hindi — a landmark that opened global cinema to Indian-language audiences. Now, 31 years later, Jurassic World: Rebirth continues that legacy, offering Indian audiences a grand return to the world of dinosaurs.



The event will take place at the majestic Raj Mandir Cinema — a symbol of Jaipur’s cultural heritage — and promises a full-scale cinematic experience with over 1000 attendees, including fans, press, and top digital creators.



Guests will step into an immersive dinosaur-era world, complete with themed installations and interactive photo zones. The premiere will be hosted by digital star Nagma Mirajkar , will have Ashish Chanchlani in attendance with more leading influencers and celebrities.

Celebrating the legacy of the 1994 classic original Hindi dub, the event will also spotlight the legendary Dubbing Director Ashim Samanta, who returns to the franchise after 31 years to guide the Hindi adaptation of Jurassic World Rebirth , bringing nostalgic authenticity and timeless continuity to a new generation of fans.

“This isn't just a premiere; it's a historic commitment to our Indian audience and a profound celebration of cinematic evolution,” said Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director, India, Warner Bros. Pictures. “By exclusively premiering Jurassic World: Rebirth in Hindi at the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur – the heartland of Indian cinema – we are not only honoring the pioneering legacy of Jurassic Park's 1994 Hindi dub, but also acknowledging the immense passion of our Hindi-speaking fans. This event truly marks a new chapter for Hollywood in India, bringing the magic directly to where it resonates most deeply.”

Jurassic World: Rebirth premieres July 3rd at Raj Mandir Cinema — where nostalgia meets a new cinematic legacy.