 Top
Home » Entertainment

Hint Of Moonlight Enhances Neha Shetty's Bold Fashion Sense

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
2 Sept 2025 8:10 AM IST

Neha Shetty radiates easy glamour in her latest set of pics.

Hint Of Moonlight Enhances Neha Shettys Bold Fashion Sense
x
Neha Shetty.

Neha Shetty radiates easy glamour in her latest set of pics. Dressed in a dazzling sequined gown that shimmers under the night sky, she poses on a wooden walkway.

The deep V-neck design and detailing of the dress highlight her bold fashion sense, perfectly complemented by the serene nighttime setting with a hint of moonlight.

The DJ Tillu actress recently confirmed her cameo in Pawan Kalyan's OG. Known for Bedurulanka 2012 and Gangs of Godavari, Neha's presence in OG will definitely help her gain immense visibility this year.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Neha Shetty 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X