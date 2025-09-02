Hint Of Moonlight Enhances Neha Shetty's Bold Fashion Sense

Neha Shetty radiates easy glamour in her latest set of pics. Dressed in a dazzling sequined gown that shimmers under the night sky, she poses on a wooden walkway.

The deep V-neck design and detailing of the dress highlight her bold fashion sense, perfectly complemented by the serene nighttime setting with a hint of moonlight.



The DJ Tillu actress recently confirmed her cameo in Pawan Kalyan's OG. Known for Bedurulanka 2012 and Gangs of Godavari, Neha's presence in OG will definitely help her gain immense visibility this year.











