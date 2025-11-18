Hindu Outfit Complains To Police Against Rajamouli

A complaint has been filed by members of the Rashtriya Vanara Sena, a Hindu activist group, against acclaimed Telugu film director S.S. Rajamouli at the Saroornagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

The group alleges that Rajamouli's recent remarks about Lord Hanuman during a promotional event for his upcoming film Varanasi (starring Mahesh Babu) hurt Hindu religious sentiments.



What is the fuss about? In a moment of irritation during the recent Globe Trotter event, Rajamouli expressed disbelief in divine intervention, stating he has "no faith in God." He recounted how his father had once assured him that Hanuman would "guide him from behind".



At the time of writing, the police hadn't taken any action on the complaint.



Rajamouli, earlier this week, attended a press conference organized by the Hyderabad Police in view of a crucial arrest made in the anti-piracy drive.

