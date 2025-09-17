Highest Ever: Kantara 2 Valued At ₹70 Crore In Telugu States

With expectations skyrocketing for Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers have struck gold even before release. Industry sources reveal that Hombale Films has sealed a massive deal for Telugu dubbing rights at Rs70 crore for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Advances have already been paid, and this is the highest-ever price for a Kannada dubbed movie,” says a source. For perspective, Rajinikanth’s Coolie fetched ₹50 crore in Telugu, which means Kantara 2 has set a new benchmark.

Noted writer Gopi Mohan feels the valuation is justified. “The craze for this socio-fantasy prequel will likely be double that of the original. It’s bound to take sensational openings in Telugu states, though I can’t confirm the exact figures,” he says. He lauds actor-director Rishab Shetty as a powerhouse of talent. “He’s not just a fine actor but also a skilled director who slips into roles with ease. His writing team has a sharp pulse on the audience.”



Recalling the phenomenal rise of the franchise, Gopi Mohan adds: “The first Kantara was reportedly bought for just Rs4 crore in Telugu and went on to earn a Rs 30 crore distributor share. That success completely changed perceptions of Kannada cinema.” He also praises the disciplined filmmaking approach of Hombale Films: “They’re producers who plan budgets meticulously and never overspend. Rishab too is a careful planner who executes his vision with clarity.”



On why Telugu audiences are gravitating toward such stories, he observes: “God-centric films are striking a chord like never before. Look at Karthikeya 2, HanuMan, and even Mirai — all blended divinity with contemporary social elements. Today’s viewers, especially the younger lot, are less interested in plain devotional films. They want myth, mysticism, and social relevance woven together.”

With the prequel promising fresh content while retaining the essence of the original, Gopi Mohan concludes, “If the storytelling remains strong, this film will strike a chord again — and mint gold at the box office.”