High-Stakes Exit: Who Will Quit the Bigg Boss 19 Finale Race - Tanya or Malti?

Bigg Boss 19, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, has been trending on social media. The show's fans are rooting for their favorite contestants in the house. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt are the most popular contestants of the ongoing season. They are likely to be the top five finalists of the show.



The show's makers are all set to make a mid-week elimination today or tomorrow. If the latest reports are to be believed, Tanya and Malti are in the danger zone with the least votes.



Tanya or Malti might quit the finale race in today's or tomorrow's episode. It's going to be difficult for either of these two to quit the show as it will end in another five days.



Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?

