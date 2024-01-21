Nandamuri Balakrishna Has No Reason to Feel Insecure

Hyderabad: Seasoned star Balakrishna didn’t want banners and flexes with ‘welcome boards’ at a death anniversary and urged his team to remove a few boards. “It was the death anniversary of legendary NTR on January 18 and not a birth anniversary. People come to NTR Ghat to pay their respects to a departed soul and recall their memories in silence,” says a source close to Nandamuri Balakrishna and adds, “Hence, boards and flexes welcoming people were a misfit for the gloomy occasion and were removed. Such flexes are meant for movie openings and events and fans should understand this difference,” he adds

He claims that the scion of the Nandamuri family has become the most-sought-after-actor after three hits-Akhanda, Veersimha Reddy, and Bhagavanth Kesari’ and rules out any insecurity with the rising popularity of Jr NTR. “Such assumptions and reports are rubbish and crap. Balakrishna is the most-happening star in the Telugu film industry and more than 20-odd producers including Bollywood ones are waiting for his dates. Since he is the only Telugu star to ensure table profits for producers these days,” he points out.



On top Tamil producers like Gnanavel Raja and Prabhu approaching Balakrishna to make a big movie, he adds, “I can’t take names but Tamil producers are also interested to work with him since he is the most disciplined actor in Tollywood. He avoids wastage and gives respect to producers,” he informs.



Balakrishna has kept his remuneration under check since he wants his producers to make money, unlike other big stars in Telugu. “He is producer-friendly and doesn’t demand a certain heroine and crew because he leaves those decisions to the director and producer and goes about his work,” he concludes.

