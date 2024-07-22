Anil Kapoor’s ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ attracts 42% higher views than the previous season, details inside

Anil Kapoor-hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is generating buzz with each passing day. The reality show, which marks Kapoor's debut as a host, is emerging as a winner as compared to the last season – ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. Within three weeks, the third season has garnered over 30.4 million views, marking a remarkable feat in the OTT version of the show. As per Ormax's survey report, the Kapoor-hosted show registered a whopping 5.3 million views in its opening weekend, as compared to ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, which had registered 2.4 million views.



Not only this, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ witnessed 42% higher views within three weeks. The cinema icon-hosted third season has attracted nearly 45% of the total views earned by ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, which is impressive considering that this time the viewers had to subscribe to the OTT platform to watch the show. This not only re-establishes the show's popularity but also sheds light on Anil Kapoor’s capability of being the crowd-puller. Be it acing diverse roles or stepping in the shoes of a host, Anil Kapoor never fails to impress the masses.



Besides hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, the megastar is gearing up for his next film titled ‘Subedaar’, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. The actor has already begun prepping for the project. Apart from this, Kapoor is also rumoured to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

