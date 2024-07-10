Here's What We Know About Bridgerton Season 4

Hyderabad: The Bridgerton show lovers have to wait long for Season 4 as the showrunner, Jess Brownell said that news episodes will not arrive until 2026.

The Netflix Show Bridgerton which is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling book series revolves around the formidable Bridgerton family as they navigate London high society and search for love during the Regency Era.



The first season focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter, and her turbulent relationship with Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings and one of the most eligible bachelors in the town.

While the second season, mostly focused on Jonathan Bailey's (Anthony) intense affair with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

In the third season of the show, neighbour Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who had a crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) for years, went through a friends-to-lovers arc. The third-born Featherington came out at her family's ball when the rival Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) attempted to blackmail the newlyweds via Penelope's Lady Whistledown identity; she and Colin later had a son.

Jess told the Hollywood Reporter, "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range," she added.

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed which book, season four will deal with but a clue in the finale of season three hints at Benedict's love story.

Eloise asked her second-eldest brother whether he thought their mother Violet would let her skip the masquerade ball before they left for Scotland. "I will be there, hiding out about behind a mask, avoiding eligible ladies like the plague," Benedict wrote on his RSVP, as he shared with his sister.

The third book in Julia Quinn's best-selling Bridgerton series, 'An Offer from a Gentleman,' tells the story of Benedict's meeting with his future wife, Sophie Beckett at his mother's masquerade party.

The showrunner, Jess Brownell has told TVLine that as Season 3 gave Penelope and Colin a happily ever after, they will remain in the same space, in Season 4 as well, similar to Kate and Anthony.