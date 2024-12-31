Sneak Peek of today’s tmkoc episode: Popatlal’s Predictions Shake Gokuldham’s Future!

Tonight on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gokuldham Society gathers for yet another meeting called by none other than Popatlal! This time, it’s not about breaking news or wedding proposals but something far more intriguing – predictions for everyone’s future in 2025, created with the help of Artificial Intelligence!

As the meeting kicks off, Popatlal begins revealing the fortunes one by one, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. He shares that Pinku will land his dream job, Abdul will finally become a homeowner, and Mrs. Sodhi will venture into the world of business. But just as the atmosphere grows jubilant, Popatlal drops a bombshell: Mr. Roshan Sodhi’s future includes… a divorce?!

Shockwaves run through the society as Roshan and Sodhi exchange bewildered glances. Is there any truth to these predictions, or is Popatlal’s AI tool sowing chaos in Gokuldham? Will this futuristic forecast bring society closer or tear it apart? And who’s next on Popatlal’s prediction list?

