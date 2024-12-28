Sneak peek of today’s tmkoc episode: Popatlal’s Escape or Jethalal’s Missed Opportunity?

Tonight on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the residents of Gokuldham Society are in for yet another rollercoaster of laughs and surprises. Following Bhide, Jethalal, and Dr. Hathi’s plan, Sodhi grabbed Popatlal, determined to get him to confess to the confusion he stirred up. But Popatlal, as clever as ever, managed to wriggle free using his quick wit!

As the chaos unfolded, Jethalal sprinted after Popatlal, determined to catch him. Just as victory seemed within reach, Babita ji emerged from her building. Ever the charmer, Jethalal came to a halt, greeting her with his usual enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Popatlal took full advantage of the distraction and made a clean getaway.

Will Popatlal’s quick thinking save him from trouble? Or will the residents of Gokuldham come up with another plan to uncover the truth?

Catch all the action tonight at 8:30 PM on Sony SAB TV!