Here Is Why Mahesh Babu’s Vanity Van Is Special

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's luxurious vanity van, which is reportedly more expensive than Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van, is stealing the spotlight.













Valued at Rs. 8 crores, Mahesh Babu’s customised van, designed for luxury, includes premium features like a convertible bedroom-meeting room, a mini kitchen, a washroom with hot and cold water, reclining seats, a large TV, imported lights, and an entertainment system with speakers.



The van gained attention during an ad shoot due to its lavish design and high cost, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Volvo 9BR, priced at Rs. 4-5 crores.

