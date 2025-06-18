 Top
Home » Entertainment

Here Is Why Mahesh Babu’s Vanity Van Is Special

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
18 Jun 2025 3:30 PM IST

The van gained attention during an ad shoot due to its lavish design and high cost, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Volvo 9BR, priced at Rs. 4-5 crores.

Here Is Why Mahesh Babu’s Vanity Van Is Special
x
Mahesh Babu.

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's luxurious vanity van, which is reportedly more expensive than Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van, is stealing the spotlight.




Valued at Rs. 8 crores, Mahesh Babu’s customised van, designed for luxury, includes premium features like a convertible bedroom-meeting room, a mini kitchen, a washroom with hot and cold water, reclining seats, a large TV, imported lights, and an entertainment system with speakers.

The van gained attention during an ad shoot due to its lavish design and high cost, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Volvo 9BR, priced at Rs. 4-5 crores.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mahesh babu shah rukh khan 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X