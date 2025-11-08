Here is the OTT Release Date of Kiran Abbavaram's K-Ramp

Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp was released during Diwali in theatres and it turned out to be a hit at the box office. K-Ramp was directed by Jains Nani. The film was jointly produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid. Yukti Thareja stars as the female lead in the film.



The theatrical run of K-Ramp has come to an end, and the film is heading towards a digital release. The film is all set to premiere from November 15 on Aha.



K-Ramp features Sai Kumar, Naresh VK, Kamna Jethmalani (in a cameo), Muralidhar Goud, Vennela Kishore, and others. Chaitan Bharadwaj is its music director. As per its makers, K-Ramp collected Rs 40 Cr (Gross) at the box office.

