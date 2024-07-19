Here are some of the most liked actor-writer combos of Bollywood

Bollywood over the years has witnessed a fond bonding between the script writers and actors who have time and again collaborated to bring out the best content.Their special camaraderie and the caliber to bring out the best in one another is heartwarming to watch.

Here are our favourite Bollywood writer actor that we are absolutely in love with

1. Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor

Starting from his debut project Ranbir Kapoor has been a constant in all Ayan Mukerji projects. Playing the titular role in Mukherji 's Wake up Sid to Shiva in Brahmastra: Part 1 their bond has been something to watch out for. Apart from being the director on these projects Ayan has also written the scripts of Wake up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani, Brahmastra as well.

2. Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu

Ace writer and producer Kanika Dhillon shares a special equation with Taapsee Pannu. The two have time and again collaborated for a number of projects that have been hugely celebrated and almost have a cult following..

Interestingly this duo has collaborated on five films together and Taapsee has been nominated for best actor category in each role written for her by Kanika Dhillon and she has won a couple too! From Manmarziyaan to Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi rocket, Dunki and now Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba that is scheduled to release on 9th August. We can't wait for these two powerhouse talents to come together yet again and create magic on screen as the first part of the movie Haseen Dilruba has been a rage and the Dinesh Pandit world has won the audience love and how!

3. Zoya Akhtar & Hrithik Roshan

Zoya Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan had collaborated for Luck by Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Both the movies have created a stir at the box office and the writer actor duo has won everyone's hearts and netizens are eagerly waiting for them to collaborate soon.

These enchanting writer actor duos have given us some memorable movies and we are sure they will keep on bringing some amazing stuff to us real soon.