Here are some hand-picked shows and movies to watch on OTTs this weekend

Hyderabad: With just a day to go for the weekend, here are some latest movie suggestions for you to watch and enjoy on popular OTT platforms.

1.Laapataa Ladies:

This is a 2-hour-long comedic outing. In this feel good movie set in rural India a groom brings home a wrong bride and things start unfolding, this is a must watch.

Director: Kiran Rao

Starring: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Streaming on: Netflix Kiran RaoNitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh ShrivastavaNetflix

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

This is a 8 episode TV series set in the Colonial era. The fictional series revolves around an elite house of courtesans and their rivals.

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Starring: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha

Streaming on: Netflix

3. the idea of you

If you are a fan of the romantic-drama genre then you are in for a treat, this 117 minute outing is the story of a 40-year-old single mother who falls in love with a 24-year-old popular singer.

Director: Michael Showalter

Starring: Anne Hathway, Nicholas Galitzine

Streaming on: Prime Video

4. Martial Arts of India

If history and documentaries are your thing, then go for this 3 episode docu-series and explore the hidden martial arts of India.

Streaming on: Discovery plus

5. Bhima

This thrilling 2:21 hour long outing is a treat for action lovers, the story revolves around a cop who quests to uncover mysterious occurrences in a temple.

Director: Harsha

Starring: Malvika Sharma, Tottemoudi Gopichand, Vennela Kishore, Nassar}

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar