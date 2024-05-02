Here are some hand-picked shows and movies to watch on OTTs this weekend
Hyderabad: With just a day to go for the weekend, here are some latest movie suggestions for you to watch and enjoy on popular OTT platforms.
1.Laapataa Ladies:
This is a 2-hour-long comedic outing. In this feel good movie set in rural India a groom brings home a wrong bride and things start unfolding, this is a must watch.
Director: Kiran Rao
Starring: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava
Streaming on: Netflix
2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
This is a 8 episode TV series set in the Colonial era. The fictional series revolves around an elite house of courtesans and their rivals.
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Starring: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha
Streaming on: Netflix
3. the idea of you
If you are a fan of the romantic-drama genre then you are in for a treat, this 117 minute outing is the story of a 40-year-old single mother who falls in love with a 24-year-old popular singer.
Director: Michael Showalter
Starring: Anne Hathway, Nicholas Galitzine
Streaming on: Prime Video
4. Martial Arts of India
If history and documentaries are your thing, then go for this 3 episode docu-series and explore the hidden martial arts of India.
Streaming on: Discovery plus
5. Bhima
This thrilling 2:21 hour long outing is a treat for action lovers, the story revolves around a cop who quests to uncover mysterious occurrences in a temple.
Director: Harsha
Starring: Malvika Sharma, Tottemoudi Gopichand, Vennela Kishore, Nassar}
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
