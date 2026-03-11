Heeseung Exits ENHYPEN, Fans Left Shocked

The K-pop industry was taken by surprise on March 10 after Lee Heeseung, a key member of ENHYPEN, announced his departure from the group.

The decision was confirmed by the group’s management agency, Belift Lab, through an announcement posted on the fan platform Weverse and its social media channels. The agency stated that although Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN, he would continue to remain signed with the company.

According to Belift Lab, the decision was made after extensive discussions with all members. Following his exit, the group will continue as a six-member act with Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki.

The agency said Heeseung’s departure was linked to his personal artistic direction and future plans, as he intends to pursue a solo career.

Lee Heeseung (born October 15, 2001) is a South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter. He first gained recognition through the survival show I-Land in 2020, which led to the formation of ENHYPEN. Known for his strong vocals, dance skills and stage presence, he was widely regarded by fans as one of the group’s core musical pillars.

ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop groups. The group achieved several milestones, including multiple million-selling albums, global tours across Asia, the United States and Europe, and major music awards. These include the Best Artist and Rookie of the Year awards at the Asia Artist Awards in 2021, the Best Performance Award at the Seoul Music Awards in 2022, and a Top 10 Worldwide Fans’ Choice award in 2023.

The group’s most recent release before the announcement was the 2026 EP The Sin: Vanish, which will now stand as the final project recorded with all seven members.

While stepping away from ENHYPEN, Heeseung will continue with Belift Lab and is reportedly preparing for his solo debut, with a solo album already said to be in development.

The news sparked strong reactions across the K-pop community, with fans sharing emotional tributes and memories online. Some supporters have also launched petitions urging the company to reconsider the decision. One such petition reportedly gathered more than 500,000 signatures within a day, with many fans comparing the situation to Zayn Malik’s departure from One Direction in 2015.

The article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy.