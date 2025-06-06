"He Was a Great Sport, So We Had Fun" – Vidya Balan Showers Praise on Kartik Aaryan, Reacts on his recent post of " Croatia mein Bhi Vidya"

Vidya Balan was all praises for Kartik Aaryan after his now-viral post from Croatia, where he jokingly claimed he found looked like her in a flight, captioning it “Croatia mein bhi Vidya.” The fun moment sparked laughter across social media, and in a recent interview, Vidya responded with a dose of her signature humor and warmth.





“I was telling him, ‘Main peechha nahi chhod rahi, tum mera peechha nahi chhod rahe ho… nahi pata’ (laughs). He was a great sport because I was only pulling his leg. I think I felt like a senior and I was ragging him, but he was a great sport so we had fun. You know, that film did great.”





Vidya’s praise highlighted Kartik’s playful personality and grounded nature, as she fondly recalled the camaraderie they shared while working together on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film turned out to be a box office winner, raking in big numbers and proving to be one of the most commercially successful films in recent times. Fans were thrilled to see the original Manjulika reunite with Rooh Baba, creating a magical blend of nostalgia and freshness.





As audiences celebrate their on and off-screen chemistry, Kartik Aaryan continues his strong streak in cinema with a powerful and genre-bending lineup. He is set to headline an untitled musical love saga with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, the rom com drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and the highly anticipated creature thriller Naagzilla.