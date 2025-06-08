Has Tamil Star Vikram Declined Negative Role in SSMB29?

Tamil superstar Vikram has reportedly turned down an offer to play a negative role opposite Telugu icon Mahesh Babu in the highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.





According to a reliable source from Chennai, Vikram had a detailed discussion with Rajamouli regarding a significant role in the action-packed forest adventure. “They had a cordial meeting and spoke about a character with grey shades. However, Vikram politely declined the role, preferring not to take on a negative character at this stage of his career,” the source revealed.

Following the average grosser 'Veera Dheera Sooran 2,' Vikram is reportedly keen on continuing in protagonist roles to safeguard his hard-earned heroic image. “He holds great respect for Rajamouli and his cinematic legacy, but he wasn’t willing to take that risk. Both Vikram and Rajamouli parted ways on a positive note, and the discussions were held in an amicable atmosphere,” the source added.





With Vikram stepping away, the makers are now reportedly considering Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the prominent antagonist role. “Prithviraj impressed audiences with his powerful performance alongside Prabhas in Salaar, and his character is expected to turn darker in the sequel. He has showcased a range of emotions and could be a good fit for Rajamouli’s vision. Talks are ongoing, but nothing has been finalized yet,” the source noted.

Known for crafting larger-than-life villains, Rajamouli has previously elevated characters like Bhallaladeva—played by Rana Daggubati in Baahubali—to iconic status. This legacy may attract leading stars to consider the role, despite its antagonistic shades.

Interestingly, Tamil star R. Madhavan is also rumored to be under consideration. “The team is exploring the best fit, and an official announcement regarding the cast will be made soon,” the source concluded