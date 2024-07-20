Harshita Gaur on Why Ali Fazal Stopped Her From Calling Him Guddu Bhaiya

Hyderabad: Currently, revelling in the glory of the massive success of 'Mirzapur season 3,' Harshita Gaur recently shared insights into her warm camaraderie with Ali Fazal, her on-screen brother Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. She expressed how their bond has grown over the years, saying, "I can pick up the phone anytime and ask Ali about anything when it comes to fitness. He's always there for me."



Their relationship extends beyond the set, as they share a deep connection built on mutual respect and friendship. Harshita revealed that, "According to the script wherein Ali's character kills Robin, I was supposed to address him as only 'Guddu,' ripping him off the title of my brother but as my I was used to addressing him as Guddu bhaiya, Ali suggested that I address him as Guddu Pandit instead of Guddu, highlighting the evolving dynamics of our characters."





On and off the set, Harshita and Ali enjoy each other's company, bonding over shared experiences and supporting each other throughout the series' intense filming process. Harshita added, "Working with Ali feels like being with family. Our friendship allows us to bring genuine emotion to our scenes, making the experience richer and more authentic."



