'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Says Therapy Must for Child Actors

Washington: 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe recently got real when he spoke about the pressures faced by child actors and why therapy should be a must for them. The actor said that while many people believe young stars are living a dream life, the reality can often be very different behind the scenes. According to TMZ, Radcliffe spoke about the issue during an appearance on Bustle's "One Nightstand With Daniel Radcliffe." During the conversation, the actor talked about the mental health struggles many young performers face while growing up in the spotlight. While sharing his thoughts, Radcliffe explained why therapy should be "mandatory" for child actors. He recalled a heartbreaking incident about a young actor who later died by suicide. "The illusion that child stars are living a perfect dream can be crushing behind the scenes, which is exactly why therapy should be built into the system," Radcliffe said. The actor also spoke about his own early years during the Harry Potter films.



Radcliffe said that when the movies were being made in the early 2000s in the UK, mental health support was not much talked about. However, he shared that he felt lucky because he was surrounded by supportive people who helped make his experience positive. Radcliffe became a global star after he played Harry Potter in the film series based on J.K. Rowling's books. The story followed the life of the young wizard Harry Potter and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley as they studied at 'Hogwarts School of Witchcraft' and 'Wizardry' and fought the dark wizard Lord Voldemort. The films were released between 2001 and 2011 and became one of the most popular film franchises in the world.

