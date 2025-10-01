Harrdy Sandhu to Headline Opening of Yuvraj Singh's Inaugural Cricket League in Canada

The much-anticipated Canada Super60 League, set to make cricket history from October 8-13, 2025, at Vancouver's iconic BC Place Stadium, proudly announces that acclaimed singer, actor and former cricketer Harrdy Sandhu will deliver a mainstage headliner performance as part of the opening ceremony of the tournament. This announcement adds another layer of star power to what promises to be a revolutionary moment for cricket in North America with likes of Jassie Gill and Mickey Singh joining in the world-class revelries.

Backed by Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, the Canada Super60 represents cricket's boldest evolution, introducing a unique 10-over-a-side format with both men's and women's competitions launching simultaneously a global first in professional cricket. The tournament will transform BC Place into cricket's newest cathedral, marking the first time international cricket of this calibre will be played indoors under lights at a premier venue on Canada's West Coast.

Harrdy Sandhu, whose journey from fast bowler to international music sensation mirrors the innovative spirit of the Super60, brings a unique connection to the sport that resonates with cricket fans worldwide. Before conquering the music charts with hits like ‘Naah’ and ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, Sandhu dominated cricket pitches as a formidable fast bowler for over a decade, even troubling established players during his competitive career. Although his dreams of playing cricket were curtailed by an elbow injury in 2007, his artistic evolution exemplifies the resilience and reinvention that defines the Super60 ethos.

Harrdy Sandhu states, “Cricket has always been my first love. Though my path led me to music, my heart never left the 22 yards. To perform at the inaugural Canada Super60 League is like coming full circle. This tournament represents everything I believe in innovation, passion, and breaking boundaries. Yuvraj paaji's vision to revolutionize cricket with this format is inspiring, and I'm honored to be part of this historic moment that will put Canadian cricket on the world map.”

The league has already attracted cricket's elite, with big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Quinton De Kock, Dawid Malan and Imran Tahir already on board. The inaugural edition of the Canada Super60 will take place from October 8th to 13th, 2025, at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, marking the first time this world-class venue hosts professional cricket.