Harish Shankar Apologises, Says He Holds Respect for Mahesh Babu

Tollywood director Harish Shankar landed in controversy after making an unnecessary remark through his official social media handle on Tuesday night. Realising the issue quickly, the director issued an apology in an attempt to control the damage caused by his comment, which was made while replying to a follower’s post on X.



According to reports, the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh replied “Thadasthu” (meaning “Consider it done”) when one of his followers suggested that the Pawan Kalyan starrer should surpass the box office records that were believed to belong to Mahesh Babu.



The comment quickly triggered backlash from Mahesh Babu’s fanbase on social media. Although Harish Shankar deleted the post within minutes after realising the controversy, screenshots of his reply had already gone viral online.



Later, the director took to his X account and posted a note apologising to Mahesh Babu and his fans. He clarified that he had only partially read the follower’s tweet and responded in haste due to his busy schedule involving the post-production work of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He emphasised that the comment was not intended to hurt anyone.



Harish Shankar further stated that he holds immense respect for Mahesh Babu and his contributions to the industry. He also expressed confidence that Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film SSMB29 will break numerous box office records.



Tendering a sincere apology, the director requested fans of all actors to support Ustaad Bhagat Singh and avoid unnecessary fan wars.



The controversy highlights how even a brief social media response can spark major reactions among fan communities in the film industry.

