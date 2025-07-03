Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Hailed by Fans, Director Jyothi Krishna Addresses Critics

The trailer for Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, released today, has generated positive reactions from Pawan Kalyan's fans. The film's release date has been reconfirmed to be July 24, 2025.



Going by the trailer, we can expect ideological and even political references of an indirect nature. Right at the outset, the Jizya tax is referred to. Pawan Kalyan's Veera Mallu is lionized at every juncture. The glorification of the male lead through montage songs another feature.



Speaking at the trailer launch event, director AM Jyothi Krishna mocked those who have been "spreading negativity" against the project by writing it off. His speech incorporated certain hero-centric elements from the movie. He assured Power Star's fans that there won't be another postponement of the movie's theatrical release.



Presenter AM Rathnam, who was the first one to fortify the project under Krish Jagarlamudi's direction, said that it was his long-time dream to mount a pan-Indian movie with his Kushi actor.



The film stars Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb. Nidhhi Agerwal's Panchami has a pivotal role in the story, as a promise made by Veera Mallu suggests. MM Keeravani has crafted the tunes and BGM.











