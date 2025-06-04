Hari Hara Veera Mallu Likely Postponed to July 4?

If insider reports are to be believed, the much-anticipated ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, starring the ever-charismatic Pawan Kalyan, is likely to be postponed to July 4 from its earlier planned release on June 11. Though no official confirmation has been made, sources reveal that pending VFX work and final creative corrections have pushed the makers to consider a delay.



Touted as Pawan Kalyan’s cinematic comeback—after his political triumph as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh—the film carries massive expectations. Industry insiders say the producers are aiming for fancy distribution deals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reportedly valuing the rights at ₹100 crore for both states. However, negotiations are taking longer than anticipated.



“Pawan Kalyan’s craze remains undiminished,” says a distributor. “The producer, having invested over ₹200 crore in the film, is unwilling to settle for less. These are high-stakes deals and naturally take time.”



Producer Lagadapati Sridhar weighed in on the delay, citing current financial constraints in the Telugu film market. “There’s a definite cash crunch in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It’s not easy to arrange crores of rupees overnight,” he explains. “While excitement for Pawan’s return is enormous, finalising deals will likely happen closer to the release date.”



Sridhar also lauded Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to the project. “He hasn’t just acted—he trained extensively in martial arts and contributed behind the scenes. His dedication will be evident on screen,” he says. “Though the production stretched longer than planned, the end result will justify the wait.”



The film’s commercial potential has been further boosted by Pawan’s political resurgence. With his recent success in alliance with the TDP and the formation of a new government in Andhra Pradesh, his popularity has grown beyond his traditional fan base. “His political stature adds another layer of appeal, especially among the masses,” Sridhar observes.



Set against a historical backdrop, the film delves into the Nizam era and references the atrocities of the Razakars, themes that are expected to strike a chord with Hindi-speaking audiences as well. “Movies like The Kashmir Files and Chhava have shown the potential of nationalist narratives. With the right marketing, Hari Hara Veera Mallu could be Pawan’s breakthrough in the Hindi belt,” Sridhar adds.



Veteran producer A.M. Rathnam, who has backed the high-budget epic, remains optimistic. “While there have been delays, we’re confident that everything will align soon,” he says, hopeful of locking in large advance deals in the coming days.