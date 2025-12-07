Hardik Pandya Visits AMB Cinemas, Hits the Right Spot for Entertainment

Star cricketer Hardik Pandya, who landed in Hyderabad to play the SMAT 2025 match representing Baroda against Gujarat, was later spotted at the renowned AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli.

AMB Mall, as known, is co-owned by Superstar Mahesh Babu. Hardik enjoys a tremendous fan following in the city, and it is well known that even the match venue was shifted from the small Gymkhana Ground to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium due to the massive crowd expected for him.

Pictures of Hardik Pandya at AMB Mall quickly went viral on social media. Sharing the snapshot, AMB Cinemas posted, “From hitting the ball out of the park to hitting the perfect spot for entertainment, @hardikpandya7 shows exactly what it means to be an all-rounder.”

Hardik Pandya will soon be seen in action for Team India, as he gears up to don the Indian jersey in the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place a couple of months from now.