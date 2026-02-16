Hardik Pandya Says He Is a Big Fan of Allu Arjun

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed that he is a big fan of Tollywood’s top hero Allu Arjun. During a rapid-fire chit-chat, he said that he really loved Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. He also recalled that when Pushpa was released in 2022, he danced to the iconic step from the song Srivalli along with his grandmother.



Hardik Pandya shared the video related to this moment on Instagram and captioned it “Our Pushpa Nani.” He also tagged Allu Arjun in the post. Reacting to the video, Allu Arjun, who was clearly touched, replied, “So cute. I felt immense love and respect after watching your video. It truly touched my heart.”



Hardik Pandya also showered praise on Pushpa 2. He said Allu Arjun’s performance was outstanding and that the actor’s mass swagger impressed him immensely. In a lighter vein, during an interview, Hardik jokingly remarked that one of the negative characters in Pushpa reminded him of his brother Krunal Pandya.



Speaking about his movie preferences, Hardik said that during his free time he watches South Indian films dubbed in Hindi and enjoys the energy of the heroes. He mentioned that he is a big fan of KGF star Yash’s attitude and screen presence. Hardik Pandya also reacted on social media when the song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Oscar, saying, “The whole world is chanting Naatu Naatu. This is a victory for Indian cinema.”



Known for mostly speaking about fitness and cricket in his interviews, Hardik rarely comments on films or film stars. It is mainly during fun rapid-fire interactions that he shares his views on cinema. Active on social media, Hardik continues to engage with fans, while currently enjoying a sensational run of form with the bat, ball, and in the field.

