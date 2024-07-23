Harassment and drug abuse are serious issues: Taha Shah

Actor Taha Shah has turned brand ambassador for ‘WHT Now’ — India’s largest youth movement aimed at addressing the pressing issues of cyber harassment and drug abuse. This groundbreaking initiative was launched recently in Mumbai in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Describing the initiative as the first such, Taha Shah said, “Cyber harassment and drug abuse are serious issues that can have devastating effects on young lives.

Through WHT Now, we aim to educate, empower and support our youth to stand against these challenges and emerge stronger.”

Emphasising how big an issue cyber bullying has become, the youth icon said, “since this is a world of social media, we will try to prevent cyber-crime which can cause many youths to take their own lives. Not only we, but representatives of the Narcotics Cell and Cyber Cell of Maharashtra are present here along with us to support the youth.” He added, “We are starting from Maharashtra but very soon this initiative, by the youth for the youth, will spread all over the country and become a pan-India movement.” Taha Shah appealed to anyone facing problems related to cyber bullying to reach out to WHT Now. “Main toh youth ko yehi kahunga – Problems chupa ke baithne se kuch nahi hota hai. Please come forward and together we can solve all your problems.”