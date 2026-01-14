HanuMan Turns 2: Prasanth Varma Teases Big Ambitions for ‘Jai Hanuman’

Director Prasanth Varma has expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans as his superhero mythological blockbuster HanuMan completed two years after its release. The film, which hit screens on January 12, 2024, went on to become a massive success, grossing over Rs 295 crore worldwide and firmly establishing Varma’s vision of an Indian-rooted superhero universe.

Prasanth Varma and actor Teja Sajja rose to nationwide fame with HanuMan, which blended mythology with superhero elements and struck a strong chord with audiences. Marking the film’s second anniversary, the filmmaker took to social media to thank his team and fans, while also hinting that the overwhelming response has motivated him to aim higher with his upcoming projects, including Jai Hanuman.



In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Prasanth Varma wrote, “TWO YEARS OF BELIEF BECOMING POWER. The love and support you have showered on Hanuman over these two years are my greatest strength. Every message, every cheer, every belief has become fuel, pushing me to work relentlessly on what comes next.”



He further spoke about his ambition to tell stories deeply rooted in Indian culture, saying that the films expanding this superhero universe are being made with “bigger ambition and a bolder vision. According to him, these are stories forged from the country's soil, but crafted for a global audience.



Thanking his collaborators, Prasanth Varma added, “On this milestone, I take a moment to thank our producers, technicians, cast, and crew. Hanuman exists because of your passion, hard work, and faith in a new promise. TWO YEARS AGO, A HERO ROSE. TODAY, A UNIVERSE MARCHES FORWARD. JAI HANUMAN.”

Actor Teja Sajja also joined the celebrations by sharing an Instagram story marking two years of HanuMan. He posted a blockbuster poster from the film, reminiscing about the movie's journey that changed his career and became a landmark in Telugu cinema’s superhero genre.

