Hansika Motwani Seeks Divine Strength at Golden Temple After Divorce

Actor Hansika Motwani visited the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar, just days after her divorce from entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya.



Taking to Instagram, Hansika shared a series of serene pictures from her visit. Dressed in a simple pink suit, she was seen sitting on the ground with folded hands and closed eyes, immersed in prayer. In some moments, she was joined by her mother, as the two posed together holding hands. In another photo, Hansika was seen holding a prasad with the temple in the backdrop.



She captioned the post with a heartfelt note: “Held by Him, always. Waheguru di meher naal”—expressing faith and gratitude.



Hansika and Sohael were officially granted a divorce on March 11, after three years of marriage. Speculation about trouble in their relationship had been circulating for months, especially after the actress quietly removed several wedding pictures and posts featuring Sohael from her social media. Reports later suggested that the couple had been living separately since July 2024.



As per reports, the divorce was filed by mutual consent, and Hansika chose not to seek any alimony or maintenance as part of the settlement.



On the professional front, Hansika has made a strong mark in Telugu cinema with films like Desamuduru and Kantri. She has shared screen space with stars like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Pothineni, earning a dedicated fan following over the years.

