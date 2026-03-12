Hansika Motwani and Sohail Khaturiya Are Officially Divorced

In a shocking development, actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohail Khaturiya, who got married on December 4, 2022, have officially divorced.



It may be recalled that in August last year, Hansika deleted her wedding photos from her Instagram account, sparking rumours about trouble in their marriage. Reports suggested that the couple had been living separately for quite some time.



Hansika’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, confirmed the development and said, “Our client, Hansika Motwani, has been granted a decree of divorce by the Hon’ble Family Court in Bandra. The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.”



He further revealed, “Our client had initially approached her now former husband seeking an amicable separation, which ultimately culminated in the present decree. The respondent filed his affidavit before the court yesterday, confirming his consent to the dissolution of the marriage.”



He added, “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. The reasons for the breakdown of the relationship were placed before the Hon’ble Court in the petition. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments.”



On the professional front, Hansika made a strong mark in Tollywood with several hit films such as Desamuduru, Kantri, and Maska. She later moved to Tamil cinema and established herself as a leading actress there as well.