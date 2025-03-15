Hansal Mehta Praises Pratibha Ranta’s Powerful Performance in Laapataa Ladies

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta praises actress Pratibha Ranta for her remarkable performance in Laapataa Ladies, calling it a perfect example of commanding the screen with minimal dialogue. Mehta, known for his advocacy of substance over glamour in Indian cinema, highlighted Ranta's skill in conveying deep emotions and creating a lasting impact through her restraint and presence.

In a heartfelt post, Mehta stated, “It takes immense skill to command the screen with minimal dialogue, and Pratibha Ranta did just that in Laapataa Ladies. Her performance was all about restraint, about what was left unsaid. She made audiences root for her character’s journey—not through dramatic monologues, but through presence.” He further emphasized her potential, expressing his hope that the industry would offer her more opportunities to showcase her talent. Mehta also noted, “She deserves many more opportunities and has the potential to be one of our most exciting actors.”

Ranta’s performance in Laapataa Ladies earned her widespread recognition, and she recently won the ‘Best Debut’ Award at IIFA 2025 for the film. As her career gains momentum, the actress is also preparing for her next project, a film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. This film will see her share screen space with Konkona Sen Sharma for the first time. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to be released on Netflix later this year.

Hansal Mehta’s list of ‘Women Leading The Change’ celebrates women who are shaping the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, offering fresh perspectives with authentic performances and unconventional storytelling.