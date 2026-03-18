Hans Zimmer Confirms Timothée Chalamet Sings Dune: Part Three Fremen Chant

The third and supposedly final installment in the much-loved Dune franchise has unveiled its trailer well ahead of the film’s theatrical release, which is slated for the end of this year. There are already many exciting tidbits circulating online. In a recent post, the film’s composer, Hans Zimmer, confirmed that the lead actor, Timothée Chalamet—who plays Paul Atreides—has also contributed his vocals by singing a chant for the film.



In an Instagram post, the Academy Award-winning composer shared a short reel showcasing visuals from the upcoming film, accompanied by an epic chant in the background along with narration by Paul Atreides. In the caption, he mentioned that Dune remains his dream collaboration, owing to his partnership with director Denis Villeneuve in translating vision into sound. “I’m proud to share with you our new Fremen chant featured in Dune: Part Three,” Zimmer wrote, “developed in collaboration with Denis and performed by my dear friend @tchalamet.”



Many fans of the franchise have considered this a treat, leading to widespread praise for Chalamet’s vocal range, which complements the evolved and transformed character of Paul Atreides—now portrayed with a more aged look and a shaved head. The third film is reportedly based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah and features a time jump of 17 years after the events of the second film.



Since the teaser’s release, fans have also noted the film’s distinct cinematic look. This is due to cinematographer Linus Sandgren’s choice to shoot the film entirely on celluloid, utilizing the 5-perf 65mm format—likely with either Panavision 65mm cameras or the Arriflex 765—combined with 15-perf 70mm IMAX film using the latest generation cameras to achieve a towering 1.43:1 aspect ratio for this final chapter.



The film is also set to release on the same date as Avengers: Doomsday, setting up a major box-office clash, while still securing the theatrical window for IMAX screens.



This article is Written by Yoga Adithya, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.

