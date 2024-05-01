Raja Kumari sings in Punjabi with Guru Randhawa for In Love

Raja Kumari lends her vocals for Guru Randhawa's composition and lyrics as they collaborate for the first time





Hitmaker singer-composer Guru Randhawa and rapper Raja Kumari, come together for the first time to create magic with their upcoming track, 'In Love' produced by Bhushan Kumar. The much-anticipated song composed and penned by the Guru himself, promises to be a chartbuster with its infectious energy, releasing on 9th May.





What makes this collaboration even more special is Raja Kumari's debut in Punjabi music. Renowned for her versatility and unmatched talent, Raja Kumari has once again pushed the boundaries by attempting a new language and culture in music.





Speaking about the collaboration, Guru Randhawa expressed his excitement, stating, "Music is a universal language that crosses borders and cultures. Collaborating with Raja Kumari on 'In Love' has been an exciting journey of creativity and exploration. Her unique vocals bring a musical fusion to my composition, that I believe will leave a lasting impact on listeners everywhere. Her passion and dedication to her craft is truly inspiring, and I believe our fans are going to love what we've created together.”





Meanwhile, Raja Kumari shared her enthusiasm for venturing into Punjabi music, saying, "Collaborating with Guru on 'In Love' has allowed me to explore new horizons in my musical journey. Music knows no boundaries, and I believe that by blending our unique styles, we've created something truly special that resonates with audiences on a profound level. I've always admired his work, and being able to lend my voice to his composition in Punjabi has been both challenging and rewarding."





With T-Series backing this powerhouse duo, 'In Love' is poised to be the next chart-topping sensation, captivating audiences worldwide with its irresistible charm and infectious energy. Get ready to fall 'In Love' with this musical masterpiece!