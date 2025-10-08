Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank Star in ‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ Motion Poster

The makers of the highly anticipated epic war drama The Battle of Shatrughat unveiled the film’s motion poster, offering fans a glimpse of royal romance and battlefield drama. Directed by Shahid Kazmi and penned by Sajad Khaki and Shahid Kazmi, the film stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank, and Siddharth Nigam.

The motion poster captures Gurmeet and Aarushi in an intimate moment, holding hands against a scenic backdrop. Aarushi is adorned in a regal ensemble, while Gurmeet dons a warrior outfit, perfectly reflecting the film’s blend of love, war, and drama. The emotional background score enhances the visual, hinting at the cinematic spectacle that audiences can expect.

Gurmeet Choudhary expressed his excitement, saying, "The Battle of Shatrughat is our labour of love. It’s a new genre for me, yet feels like a homecoming with this costume drama. This film is a perfect mix of love, war, historical elements, and drama. The motion poster is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the spectacle on the big screens." The film also features veteran actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab, adding depth to the ensemble. With Darshan Bhagwandas Kamwal overseeing costumes and styling, the period details promise to transport viewers to the era of the epic war. Produced by PY Media, Hill Crest Motions, and Shahid Kazmi Films, The Battle of Shatrughat is currently in production and is already creating buzz among cinema lovers. The motion poster has set high expectations for the film, blending romance, valor, and historic grandeur, making it one of the most awaited releases in the period drama genre.



