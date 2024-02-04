Top
Home » Entertainment

Guntur Kaaram Finally Releasing on OTT

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
4 Feb 2024 7:11 AM GMT
After a month of its release in theatres, Netflix will be streaming "Guntur Kaaram" in all south Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on February 9
Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in Guntur Kaaram
x
The action-packed drama made a lasting impression on the audience due to its engaging storyline. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's blockbuster "Guntur Kaaram" is set for streaming on Netflix soon. The OTT platform also officially announced the streaming date.

After just a month of its release in theatres, Netflix will be streaming "Guntur Kaaram" in all south Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on February 9.




The action-packed drama made a lasting impression on the audience due to its engaging storyline.

The movie was first released in theatres on January 12, 2024, during Sankranti.

The movie is directed by maverick filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
mahesh babu trivikram srinivas Guntur Kaaram OTT netflix 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X