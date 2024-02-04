Guntur Kaaram Finally Releasing on OTT

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's blockbuster "Guntur Kaaram" is set for streaming on Netflix soon. The OTT platform also officially announced the streaming date.

After just a month of its release in theatres, Netflix will be streaming "Guntur Kaaram" in all south Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on February 9.













The action-packed drama made a lasting impression on the audience due to its engaging storyline.



The movie was first released in theatres on January 12, 2024, during Sankranti.

The movie is directed by maverick filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.